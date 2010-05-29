Yahoo Partisan Sends Us Anti-Demand Media Rant

As we mentioned recently, Yahoo versus Demand Media is a our new favourite rivalry.



(If only because Demand poached a bunch of Yahoos – including sales boss Joanne Bradford – and then Yahoo bought Demand’s closest rival, Associated Content.)

Anyway, here’s the latest bit of sniping, from what seems to be a Yahoo (YHOO) partisan:

Me-ow! Did you see what Joanne Bradford is calling her presentation during IAB Innovation Days? She’s riffing off Yahoo’s science, art and scale. Imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery, but saying Demand Media has science, scale and soul is a joke.

They should just change their name to eHow because that’s all the scale they’ve got. Do they really think Mania’s 33k visitors and GolfLink’s 60k amount to scale? And unless I’m missing something domain parking is a soul-less business. Can’t wait to see how this one unfolds!

Obviously, we want more of this kind of stuff – from both sides. Send it to [email protected] Don’t hold back!

