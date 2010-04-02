Yahoo Overhauls More Search Results Pages To Push Yahoo Content

Yahoo announced another set of search results overhauls today, this time to its sports and news sites.



As with similar recent updates, the changes offer up more and different kinds of content — especially Yahoo‘s own content — on results pages for certain popular search terms.

Readers searching for, for instance, “New York Yankees” are now presented with the page pictured here, featuring images, video, a box score of the team’s ongoing or most recent game, and links to related players and teams.

It might seem odd for Yahoo to be worrying so much about search when it is about to outsource its search work to Bing, but this actually makes a lot of sense for three reasons:

Yahoo is increasingly a content factory. Even when Bing is generating the results in the centre there, they will still be surrounded with the Yahoo’s media.

Though these are search results pages, this isn’t really a search issue at all. Algorithmically generated search results for a term like ‘New York Yankees’ are boring anyway; this brings a lot of the content that users would be looking for after clicking through to a top result — ESPN, the team’s official page, etc. Even if no one goes to Yahoo to really search, Yahoo needs people to go there to consume media.

This further differentiates Yahoo search from Google search, and some people may prefer it. Google is testing its own new research results pages with more media, too.

