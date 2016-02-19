After taking a $42 million writedown on its original TV shows, Yahoo has reportedly laid off the team responsible

Yahoo has laid off the team behind its original TV shows, reports The Information.

Those layoffs include Ian Moffitt, the executive in charge of the so-called Yahoo Originals division, which created original TV shows for the Yahoo Screen video service. The Yahoo Screen service itself shut down in early 2016.

In Moffitt’s 19-month stint in the role, Yahoo produced shows like the revived sitcom “Community” and the comedy “Sin City Saints.” But despite a ton of hype, the shows were never very popular — Yahoo actually took a $42 million writedown on the Yahoo Originals shows.

In addition to Moffitt himself, The Information reports that the four other Yahoo Originals employees lost their jobs during the last round of company-wide layoffs.

With Yahoo Screen closed, it’s no surprise that Yahoo is seemingly shuttering its efforts to create original TV shows.

Still, it shows that the company is quickly trying to shed some weight while CEO Marissa Mayer figures out Yahoo’s next move in the media business.

Earlier this week, reports indicated that Yahoo is shutting down some of its “digital magazines,” too, even as word gets around that Yahoo’s core businesses are shrinking, too.

Yahoo declined to comment on particular teams included in this week’s layoffs.

