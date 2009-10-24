Here's One Area In Which Yahoo Is Kicking Butt

Amidst all the negativity, it can sometimes be difficult to remember that Yahoo has a plan, and in some cases it’s going very well.
Take Yahoo Media’s video programming. As Carol herself would put it, it’s is a friggin‘ powerhouse, people.
Check out some of these numbers Yahoo bragged about shared with us:
- Yahoo! original programming reached an all-time high in unduplicated US unique visitors in September—16.3 million.
- 16.3 million unique visitors is more than visited: FoxNews.com, CBSNews, NPR, FoxSports on MSN, CBS Sports, MLB.com, CNBC, Fandango, Moviefone, (Yahoo! Movies, omg!), TMZ, NBC, ABC, CBS, Fancast, NYTimes, Huffington Post, ComedyCentral, and tied with Hulu.com.
- Those 16.3 million people spent 50 million minutes watching video. That’s more minutes watched then at was watched at NPR, NASCAR.com, Huffington Post, CNN Money, Rhapsody, Last.fm, RottenTomatoes, FunnyOrDie.
- In September, finance show TechTicker [featuring our editor Henry Blodget!] reached an all-time high of 4.8 million unique visitors. It is the most watched business and investing program online, and frequently out-performs cable news.
- Good Morning Yahoo! reached an all-time high of 4.0 million unique visitors.
- Daytime in No Time reached an all-time high of 5.9 million unique visitors.
- Primetime in No Time attracts 7 million+ users on peak days and Yahoo calls it “the most-watched original program in the history of the Internet.”
- Yahoo! Sports Minute on Yahoo! Sports is the most-watched daily sports show online.
