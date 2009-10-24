Here's One Area In Which Yahoo Is Kicking Butt

Amidst all the negativity, it can sometimes be difficult to remember that Yahoo has a plan, and in some cases it’s going very well.



Take Yahoo Media’s video programming. As Carol herself would put it, it’s is a friggin‘ powerhouse, people.

Check out some of these numbers Yahoo bragged about shared with us:

Yahoo! original programming reached an all-time high in unduplicated US unique visitors in September—16.3 million.

16.3 million unique visitors is more than visited: FoxNews.com, CBSNews, NPR, FoxSports on MSN, CBS Sports, MLB.com, CNBC, Fandango, Moviefone, (Yahoo! Movies, omg!), TMZ, NBC, ABC, CBS, Fancast, NYTimes, Huffington Post, ComedyCentral, and tied with Hulu.com.

Those 16.3 million people spent 50 million minutes watching video. That’s more minutes watched then at was watched at NPR, NASCAR.com, Huffington Post, CNN Money, Rhapsody, Last.fm, RottenTomatoes, FunnyOrDie.

In September, finance show TechTicker [featuring our editor Henry Blodget!] reached an all-time high of 4.8 million unique visitors. It is the most watched business and investing program online, and frequently out-performs cable news.

Good Morning Yahoo! reached an all-time high of 4.0 million unique visitors.

Daytime in No Time reached an all-time high of 5.9 million unique visitors.

Primetime in No Time attracts 7 million+ users on peak days and Yahoo calls it “the most-watched original program in the history of the Internet.”

Yahoo! Sports Minute on Yahoo! Sports is the most-watched daily sports show online.

Don’t miss: Yahoo: What’s For Sale, What’s Not, And What Could Be

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.