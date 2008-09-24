Yahoo: OK, OK, We'll Talk To AOL (YHOO, TWX)

What happened at Yahoo’s first Carl Icahnized board meeting? Not much, according to the FT, which talked to someone who claims to know something, and says that the company agreed to talk to Time Warner about an AOL deal:



According to one person familiar with the company’s thinking, the Yahoo board approved a new round of discussions with AOL, though active deal negotiations are not underway at this stage.

If that’s really all that got discussed, then we have to say that Carl is right: It really isn’t worth getting on a plane to attend these things. Because AOL has already been talking to Yahoo and Microsoft and anyone else it can think about a deal. How do we know? From, among other people, someone “close to the company” — aka Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes, who talked about the discussions (albeit in a roundabout way) last week, and said there should be a resolution “soon.”

See Also:

Dear Yahoo: Please Don’t Blow AOL Deal

Carl Icahn Preps For His First Yahoo Board Meeting

Jeff Bewkes: Some Kind Of AOL Decision “Soon”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.