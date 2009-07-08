- Lots of people have lots to say about Google Chrome [Techmeme]
- Telefónica will be the Palm Pré’s carrier in Europe [WSJ]
- A Judge sides with YouTube in copyright decision [WSJ]
- Technorati (still alive, yes) launches Twittorati [PaidContent]
- OK! Magazine re-born as a JV with Buzz Media [PaidContent]
- Quantcast raises $50 million in third round [PaidContent]
- Consumer Reports considers layoffs [PaidContent]
- Yahoo!, NFL Players Union reach a settlement [Reuters]
- What they’re tweeting about in Sun Valley [PaidContent]
- ZeniMax borrows $105 million to buy Doom video game franchise [VentureBeat]
- All they’re talking about at Sun Valley is getting people to pay for content [Digits]
- Facebook cancels “Great Apps” seal of approval [TechCrunch]
- Old people are taking over Facebook [iStrategyLabs]
- How to sell weed on Facebook [All Facebook]
- Gmail is finally out of beta! [the Big Money]
- Signs the NYT is running out of money [NYTPicker]
- Quitting makes Sarah Palin more popular with Republicans [Gawker]
