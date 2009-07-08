Yahoo, NFL Players Union Reach A Settlement

Nicholas Carlson
nfl tbi

  • Lots of people have lots to say about Google Chrome [Techmeme]
  • Telefónica will be the Palm Pré’s carrier in Europe [WSJ]
  • A Judge sides with YouTube in copyright decision [WSJ]
  • Technorati (still alive, yes) launches Twittorati [PaidContent]
  • OK! Magazine re-born as a JV with Buzz Media [PaidContent]
  • Quantcast raises $50 million in third round [PaidContent]
  • Consumer Reports considers layoffs [PaidContent]
  • Yahoo!, NFL Players Union reach a settlement [Reuters]
  • What they’re tweeting about in Sun Valley [PaidContent]
  • ZeniMax borrows $105 million to buy Doom video game franchise [VentureBeat]
  • All they’re talking about at Sun Valley is getting people to pay for content [Digits]
  • Facebook cancels “Great Apps” seal of approval [TechCrunch]
  • Old people are taking over Facebook [iStrategyLabs]
  • How to sell weed on Facebook [All Facebook]
  • Gmail is finally out of beta! [the Big Money]
  • Signs the NYT is running out of money [NYTPicker]
  • Quitting makes Sarah Palin more popular with Republicans [Gawker]

Tagged In

