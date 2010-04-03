Yahoo! News Gets Personal

Today, Yahoo! News blog chief Andrew Golis and managing editor Chris Lehmann wrote up an “editor’s note,” which will appear each Friday on their new news blog: The Newsroom.



From the note: (This is the first of our weekly editor’s notes, appearing each Friday to comment on the week’s major news stories.)

Yahoo! News is on a hiring tear recently, coaxing top-notch names like Michael Calderone from Politico and John Cook from Gawker. These reporters are smart hires; they have sharp voices and dedicated online audiences.

The new staffers, and the editor’s note, are all part of Yahoo’s plan to bring more personal voice to their sites.

James Pitaro, Yahoo’s top media head, recently told the New York Times that bringing more original content to their sports blogs was profitable. As for news, Yahoo wants to “maintain our healthy profit margins.”

Currently, Yahoo is the No. 1 most-visited news site (more than 43 million uniques in February, according to comScore).

