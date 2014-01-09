Here's The App Yahoo Made After Buying A 17-Year-Old's Company For $US30 Million

REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett Nick D’Alosio, who sold his company to Yahoo for $US30 million.

Yahoo unveiled another new app at CES this week called Yahoo News Digest. The program was created in part by Nick D’Alosio, the 17-year-old developer who sold his company Summly to Yahoo for $US30 million.

Yahoo News Digest delivers bite-sized chunks of news called “digests” to your phone every morning and evening. Each news item is accompanied by what Yahoo calls “Atoms,” which add additional context to stories like tweets, videos, and stock tickers.

Users will only receive up to nine main stories per day and the app tracks your reading status. Once you finish the digest, Yahoo’s app will alert you that you’ve reached the limit.

You can download it for the iPhone here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.