Here's The App Yahoo Made After Buying A 17-Year-Old's Company For $US30 Million

Yahoo unveiled another new app at CES this week called Yahoo News Digest. The program was created in part by Nick D’Alosio, the 17-year-old developer who sold his company Summly to Yahoo for $US30 million.
Yahoo News Digest delivers bite-sized chunks of news called “digests” to your phone every morning and evening. Each news item is accompanied by what Yahoo calls “Atoms,” which add additional context to stories like tweets, videos, and stock tickers.
Users will only receive up to nine main stories per day and the app tracks your reading status. Once you finish the digest, Yahoo’s app will alert you that you’ve reached the limit.
You can download it for the iPhone here.
These are Atoms. They could be tweets or older news stories that can add more context towards the article you're reading.
Every digest will consist of nine articles. This part of the app will alert you when you reached the limit.
Here's the ticker for digest delivery. The clock will countdown until the next time you get a digest delivered.
