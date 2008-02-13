Yahoo-News Corp Still Talking, Deal Still Possible

We hear from two sources that News Corp (NWS) and Yahoo (YHOO) are still discussing a possible transaction, designed to create an alternative to a Microsoft (MSFT) takeover. (Or at least the appearance of one).



News Corp. declined to comment, and we don’t have details. We do not believe News Corp is considering an outright acquisition of Yahoo. News Corp. has repeatedly said it’s not interested in buying Yahoo (see below), and it’s hard to see how the company could afford to compete with Microsoft’s resources.

So what are NWS and YHOO discussing? Our guess: Some kind of swap where News Corp. gives Yahoo MySpace and other Fox Interactive Media properties, perhaps along with a slug of cash from itself or a private-equity firm, in exchange for a major equity stake.

Some rough maths: Say News Corp. convinces Yahoo that FIM is worth $6 billion (30x projected operating profit) and cobbles together another $9 billion in cash (some from News Corp, some from a third-party investor such as Quadrangle). At Yahoo’s current market cap–post the Microsoft booster shot–the $15 billion would buy about a third of the company.

Importantly, after such a deal, News Corp, the third-party equity partner(s), Jerry Yang, David Filo, and other Yahoo managers could, between them, own close to half of Yahoo.*

Again, we don’t know the details of the possible transactions. To pull off any deal, Jerry and the board would have to convince shareholders that a News Corp. swap was a better alternative than Microsoft’s offer. But we’re intrigued to hear more.

News Corp’s Recent Comments About Buying Yahoo:

Asked repeatedly about buying Yahoo during last week’s earnings call, Rupert Murdoch dismissed the idea – but left the door open to another sort of deal. From the SeekingAlpha transcript:

Merissa Marr – The Wall Street Journal

I just want to ask one other follow-up question on Yahoo! — you held some talks last year with Yahoo! about possibly combining MySpace and Yahoo!. Is that something that you could still pursue?

Rupert Murdoch

I think that day has passed but you never know. We never really had — talks is an exaggeration. There was some references to it, social meetings but that was about all. And that was with the previous chairman.

*The exact ownership percentage would depend on who sold the equity to News Corp and any new investors–the company or existing shareholders. If the company issued new stock, the ownership percentage of Jerry, David, and other existing shareholders would be diluted.

