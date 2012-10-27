This Might Be Yahoo's New Logo

Yahoo may be testing a new logo, according to an online survey spotted by a TechCrunch reader which asked people to say whether they preferred the old logo or a new, sleeker version.
CEO Marissa Mayer is a firm believer in testing—so you’ll probably see a lot of crazy twists on popular products that appear and disappear.
A Yahoo spokesperson wouldn’t comment on whether the survey was commissioned by Yahoo, but did tell TechCrunch that Yahoo was “continually developing and testing new concepts.”
Here’s the original:
Photo: Yahoo!
An improvement?
Update: Sam Pullara, a former Yahoo tech executive, tells us that the simplified, sans-serif logo has been used in other parts of the world for years.
