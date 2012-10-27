This Might Be Yahoo's New Logo

Owen Thomas

Yahoo may be testing a new logo, according to an online survey spotted by a TechCrunch reader which asked people to say whether they preferred the old logo or a new, sleeker version.

CEO Marissa Mayer is a firm believer in testing—so you’ll probably see a lot of crazy twists on popular products that appear and disappear.

A Yahoo spokesperson wouldn’t comment on whether the survey was commissioned by Yahoo, but did tell TechCrunch that Yahoo was “continually developing and testing new concepts.”

Yahoo logo test

Here’s the original:

yahoo logo

Photo: Yahoo!

An improvement?

Update: Sam Pullara, a former Yahoo tech executive, tells us that the simplified, sans-serif logo has been used in other parts of the world for years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.