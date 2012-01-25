Yahoo's New CEO: Acquisitions Will Be Part Of Our Turnaround

Photo: Flickr/eBay Ink

During a conference call to announce Yahoo’s Q4 revenues, new CEO Scott Thompson was asked if M&A will be a big part of his turnaround strategy.Paraphrased, here’s what he said:



I suspect that there will be places where we don’t have the technologies today or the capabilities today. If we want to put forward these agendas quickly, we’ll have to be aggressive in the market. I’m relatively certain here that there will be things that interest us and fill in technology gaps we have today.

Attention startups: Yahoo is looking to buy!

