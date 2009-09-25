Yahoo's Future: More Macintosh, Less McDonald's

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab8f24b56e2a34c2cd4f81e/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Forget “It’s Y!ou.” Yahoo’s new ad slogan should be: “Yahoo: making the Internet easier to use.”



We say this because we finally — finally! — figured out what the company’s new strategy is under CEO Carol Bartz.

Here’s how. We were sitting with a company executive following Yahoo’s big ad campaign’s launch on Tuesday, talking about what Yahoo should do with all its cash.

(Yahoo will soon be extra-flush with cash, by the way. It’s selling off any of its units that aren’t core to its consumer business, it’s getting $50 million a year from Microsoft through the search deal, and it’s not spending a lot of money it would have spent on search R&D).

As a joke — but one that we hoped would make a point — we said to the executive that since Yahoo is a site for mainstream, late-adopter Internet users who aren’t willing to invest the time it takes to learn and use all the life-changing technologies on the Web right now, Yahoo (YHOO) should take $500 million and set up a huge call centre full of people who will do all the work setting up those services in order to make them useful for Yahoo users.

It would be a place where you’d overhear an operator saying something like: “Yes ma’am, we’d be happy to set up a Twitter account that follows all the stars from Grey’s Anatomy. Oh, you also want to know what your daughter is up to? Great! What’s her email address. Have you thought about re-connecting with old friends from middle school?”

To our surprise — and this is when the epiphany struck — the Yahoo exec told us that while of course our example was a jokey, extreme one, yes, that’s exactly the general idea of what Yahoo wants to be for its users.

Yahoo’s slogan should not be “It’s Y!ou.” It should be: “Yahoo: making the Internet easier to use.” Whether or not that becomes the slogan (it should!), we’re sure that is Yahoo’s strategy. And it’s a great strategy.

I’ve been a Mac user since my family gave up the Amiga in the 1980s. Why? Because the Mac had a mouse. Because the Mac had folders. Because I didn’t have to type in anything into that weird DOS screen. Because it was easy to use.

In a world where most people don’t know what a browser is, hate Twitter because Twitter executives do a terrible job explaining how to use the service, and watch on the Internet all the broadcast TV they want for free through Hulu, there’s a desperate need to make the Internet easy to use. And since the Internet keeps evolving, there will always be this need. Though it’s not very good at articulating it — Yahoo’s plan is to fill that need.

So now that Yahoo has a coherent plan, what can they do next?

First off, Yahoo needs a new homepage. We expect Yahoo — and its portal rivals like MSN — to come out with a homepage something like the one we prescribed back in early August. One where users can:

Consume lots of content that used to belong on TV, in theatres, in print and on the radio.

Participate in Facebook and Twitter-style communication.

Play lots of Zynga-style games.

Second, Yahoo needs to tone down its branding. People won’t believe Yahoo is trying to create sleek, easy-to-use products until its brand is a bit sleeker. If that means getting rid of the purple and the exclamation mark, fine. Yahoo has to become less McDonalds, more Macintosh. It’s not Apple! for a reason.

Third, Yahoo has to fix old products its users depend on. Yahoo need to make Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Maps better than Google’s versions, and not lousy substitutes.

Finally — and this is the very hard step — Yahoo has to come up with new killer products. Setting up and using Yahoo’s products needs to feel as painless as though Yahoo had spent $500 million on a warehouse full of people doing all the work. They also need to make the benefits of weird new Internet services immediately apparent to sceptical late adopters. Why can’t Yahoo ask users their favourite TV shows and then pull video from Hulu, iTunes, Amazon, YouTube or even the user’s Tivo box?

Deep inside the iTunes App store, we found the perfect example of this kind of product. It’s called Realtime Pro Football ’09. It’s essentially a Twitter application for the NFL fans that comes pre-programmed to follow some 800 NFL players, journalists, coaches and teams.

Bonus: See screenshots of the app →

We love it because users don’t have to sign up to Twitter to use it, but they are immediately getting all the benefits of using Twitter. Like Yahoo products of the future, it makes the Internet easier to use.

