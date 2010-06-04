Introducing Yahoo's New CTO, Raymie Stata

Photo: Yahoo

Yahoo just made 5-year company vet Raymie Stata it’s new CTO. He will report to Yahoo’s new Chief Products Officer, Blake Irving.Raymie came to Yahoo (YHOO) through its 2004 acquisition of Stata Labs.



According to Yahoo’s press release, Raymie has “led major tech initiatives across Yahoo! from re-imaging our technology stack, to spearheading search and advertising development work and architecting our massive private cloud.”

This is from Raymie’s Wikipedia entry:

Raymie Stata is the Chief Architect at Yahoo!. Prior to joining Yahoo!, he founded Stata Laboratories, maker of the Bloomba search-based e-mail client and the SAProxy anti-spam filter [1], which he sold to Yahoo! in October 2004 [2]. He previously worked for Digital Equipment Corporation‘s Systems Research centre, where he contributed to the AltaVista search engine. He was an Assistant Professor of Computer Science at the Baskin School of Engineering at UC Santa Cruz, and has collaborated with the Internet Archive.

Stata is an alumnus of MIT, were he received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Computer Science and Engineering in 1991, and a Ph.D. in 1996 under advisor John Guttag. Stata’s father, Ray Stata, is founder and chairman of analogue Devices, Inc..

Here’s a recommendation one former Yahoo architect left on Raymie’s LinkedIn profile:

“Raymie is a powerful architect due to his extensive experience in scalable systems combined with his extensive background in computer science theory and its applications over the years. Raymie and I collaborated on a presentation within Yahoo which was universally well received, and I believe that presentation became more than the sum of its parts due primarily to his participation and perspective.”

“Raymie is a very straightforward and no-nonsense presence in the design process, and has a clear ability to steer teams away from rat-holes, and end any time wasting nonsense. He sets clear and concise goals, and guides teams in how to achieve them in the best way possible.

“At Yahoo there is an unfortunate culture of an unwillingness to confront hard problems, and an unwillingness to say no even when the situation clearly calls for it, and Raymie was a refreshing presence in any product design process. He almost always has an anecdote to spice up even the most dry technical situations. I would love to work with Raymie again.”

