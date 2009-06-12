Yahoo Names Timothy Morse CFO

Altera SVP and CFO Timothy Morse will be Yahoo’s CFO, the Wall Street Journal reports.



He replaces Blake Jorgensen who announced he was leaving Yahoo (YHOO) in February and walked away with a $1.8 million severance check in May.

Here is Tim’s Altera bio:

Timothy R. Morse joined us in January 2007 as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Before joining us, Mr. Morse most recently served as chief financial officer and general manager of business development, GE Plastics. As a 15-year veteran of the General Electric Company, Mr. Morse also held positions at GE Appliances and GE Capital in North America, Europe, and Asia

Forbes figured out how much Tim made at Altera in 2008:

