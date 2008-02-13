Yahoo's "MSFT-Alternative" Google Plan Fades

Google has cooled on the idea of a Yahoo anti-Microsoft partnership, says the WSJ’s Kevin Delaney. The realisation that such a deal could run afoul of regulators reportedly dampened the company’s enthusiasm. The deal isn’t quite dead, but get ready to cross another “Microsoft alternative” off Yahoo’s increasingly short list.
Team Yahoo has floated three main alternatives to the Microsoft deal in recent days:
- Outsourced search deal with Google
- Merger with AOL
- Deal with News Corp.
Of these, the first two aren’t really “alternatives,” although they’ve been presented that way. The third–a potential News Corp deal, which we heard this evening is still being actively discussed–could conceivably represent an actual alternative (but we suspect it, too, is more perception than reality).
