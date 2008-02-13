Yahoo's "MSFT-Alternative" Google Plan Fades

Google has cooled on the idea of a Yahoo anti-Microsoft partnership, says the WSJ’s Kevin Delaney. The realisation that such a deal could run afoul of regulators reportedly dampened the company’s enthusiasm. The deal isn’t quite dead, but get ready to cross another “Microsoft alternative” off Yahoo’s increasingly short list.



Team Yahoo has floated three main alternatives to the Microsoft deal in recent days:

Outsourced search deal with Google

Merger with AOL

Deal with News Corp.

Of these, the first two aren’t really “alternatives,” although they’ve been presented that way. The third–a potential News Corp deal, which we heard this evening is still being actively discussed–could conceivably represent an actual alternative (but we suspect it, too, is more perception than reality).

See Also:

MSFT-YHOO: $35 and We’re Done

Microsoft Scoffs at Yahoo $40 Counter, Hires Proxy Firm

New Microsoft-Yahoo Scenarios: 60% Chance of Mid-$30s Sale

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.