Yahoo Might Get Out Of Asia, But eBay Wants In

Eric Krangel
A few evening links for your reading pleasure:

  • Carol Bartz is in London, possibly to make deep cuts in Yahoo’s UK offices [paidContentUK]
  • And it’s not just the UK. Yahoo also might dump its Asian assets [NYT]
  • Meanwhile, eBay wants to expand in Japan and Singapore [paidContent]
  • Apple’s researching a movement-aware interface for the iPhone [AppleInsider]
  • Microsoft agreed to let the US Justice Dept extend its antitrust oversight of the company through May 2011 [Reuters]
  • Rolling Stone Mag closes its iconic San Francisco HQ, relocates ops to LA [Portfolio]

