Yahoo Might Get Out Of Asia, But eBay Wants In

A few evening links for your reading pleasure:

Carol Bartz is in London, possibly to make deep cuts in Yahoo’s UK offices [paidContentUK]

And it’s not just the UK. Yahoo also might dump its Asian assets [NYT]

Meanwhile, eBay wants to expand in Japan and Singapore [paidContent]

Apple’s researching a movement-aware interface for the iPhone [AppleInsider]

Microsoft agreed to let the US Justice Dept extend its antitrust oversight of the company through May 2011 [Reuters]

Rolling Stone Mag closes its iconic San Francisco HQ, relocates ops to LA [Portfolio]

