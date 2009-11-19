Yahoo, Microsoft Prepare To finalise Search Deal

The Microsoft-Yahoo search deal might finally get done “by the end of this week,” Kara Swisher reports.



What’s that you say? You thought the Yahoo-Microsoft search pact has been a done deal for months now?

Nope!

The companies may have announced that Yahoo would offload its search business to Microsoft way back in July, but they’ve been busy hammering out the details and seeking government approval ever since.

And, after blasting through an original October 27 deadline, the whole back-and-forth could finally be drawing to a close this week.

This whole “it’s done!/oh it’s not done yet” thing reminds me of Rule #4 from my favourite still-in-theatre movie, Zombieland: “Double Tap. You think it’s dead. One more makes 100% sure.” Watch:



From Kara’s report:

Yahoo and Microsoft are poised to finally sign the definitive agreement that will govern the complex and far-reaching search and online advertising partnership that they struck in late July, said sources close to the situation.

If all goes well, the various Microsoft and Yahoo execs–who have been ferreted away over the last weeks busy dotting all the i’s and crossing all the t’s on the massive document–could even turn in their deal homework to their bosses for signature by the end of the week.

Continue reading at BoomTown >

