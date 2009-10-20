Yahoo-Microsoft Gets Nod From Big Agencies

Top executives at four huge media holding companies just sent a letter to the US Department of Justice in support of Yahoo’s deal to outsource its search business to Microsoft.



The heads of Publicis Groupe, WPP, Interpubic Group of Companies, and Omnicom Group — all part of the letterheaded American Association of Advertising Agencies — wrote, “We believe that Yahoo! and Microsoft’s proposal to combine their technologies and search platforms is good for advertisers, marketing services agencies, website publishers and consumers.”

It’s great news for Yahoo (YHOO) and Microsoft (MSFT), and a slight setback for Google (GOOG).

Here’s the whole letter:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.