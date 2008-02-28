Yahoo: Microsoft Bid May Wreck Our Business

Yahoo’s 2007 10K–filed this afternoon–includes a new risk factor, courtesy of Redmond:



Microsoft’s unsolicited acquisition proposal has created a distraction for our management and uncertainty that may adversely affect our business.

The review and consideration of the Microsoft proposal (and any alternate proposals that may be made by other parties) have been, and may continue to be, a significant distraction for our management and employees and have required, and may continue to require, the expenditure of significant time and resources by us. Microsoft’s unsolicited acquisition proposal has also created uncertainty for our employees and this uncertainty may adversely affect our ability to retain key employees and to hire new talent. Microsoft’s unsolicited acquisition proposal may also create uncertainty for current and potential publishers, advertisers and other business partners, which may cause them to terminate, or not to renew or enter into, arrangements with us. Additionally, we and members of our Board of Directors have been named in seven purported stockholder class action complaints relating to the Microsoft proposal as more fully described in Part I, Item 3 “Legal Proceedings” of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. These lawsuits or any future lawsuits may become time consuming and expensive. These consequences, alone or in combination, may harm our business.

All’s fair in love and war.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.