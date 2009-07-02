Yahoo, Microsoft and Real Sued For Copyright Infringement

Thirteen music companies have sued Yahoo, Microsoft and Real Networks for copyright infringement, says Techdirt.



A lawsuit filed yesterday claims that the three companies’ online music stores offered music downloads without having obtained copyrights on the musical compositions of various artists including Aretha Franklin, The Carpenters and Darius Brooks.

The suit claims that in order to sell or stream music online, companies must licence the copyright on the recording and a separate copyright on the composition. It alleges Yahoo, Microsoft and Real Networks failed to acquire licenses for the compositions.

Here’s a copy of the complaint for your review:

