Another Blow To FaceTime: Yahoo Messenger Now Lets iPad 2 Owners Video Chat With PCs

Yahoo just announced that the newest version of its free Yahoo Messenger app will be optimised for iPad 2 video chatting, and will allow users to video chat with others using Macs, PCs, or whatever.



As long as you have the newest version of Yahoo Messenger, you’ll be able to video chat cross-platform to other video-enabled devices.

Fring brought this same kind if cross-platform video chatting to iOS a little while ago, but there aren’t nearly as many people on Fring as there are on Yahoo Messenger.

The new Yahoo app also includes free texting capabilities, but the texts won’t come from your phone number.

(via 9 to 5 Mac)

