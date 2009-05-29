Yahoo Media Czar Quits

Jeff Dossett, the Yahoo (YHOO) executive in charge of media properties including News, Sports and Finance, will quit the company, BoomTown reports. Jeff’s official title was SVP of North American Audience.

He only joined the company last November, coming over from MSN to replace former Yahoo media topper Scott Moore. Ironically, Scott eventually took a job at Microsoft.

Short as it was, Jeff’s stay was just long enough for him to re-org Yahoo’s media group in February. But then, re-orgs happen pretty frequently at Yahoo.

Speculation has it Jeff will join a startup. Yahoo execs Jimmy Pitaro and Tim Mayer will assume his responsibilities.

