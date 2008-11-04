Yahoo Media Boss Moore Plans Exit (YHOO)

Yahoo SVP Scott Moore, who oversees Yahoo Finance and the rest of Yahoo’s (YHOO) news and entertainment sites, told a conference audience last week that if the AOL-Yahoo merger ever does happen, the company’s combined financial portals “would be a category-killer. It would be game over in terms of metrics.”



But Moore might not be there for the opening whistle. BoomTown’s Kara Swisher reports that Moore and Al Warms, an executive who came over in Yahoo’s BuzzTracker acquisition, plan to announce their departures this week.

During Yahoo’s last re-org (or was it two or three re-orgs ago? Hard to tell), rumour had it that Moore used offers from startups to leverage his way into retaining his wide-ranging control over the Yahoo Media Group.

At Yahoo, Moore had a reputation for being a tough, even sometimes suffocating leader, but one that guided the sites under his purview to traffic numbers surpassing the competition — including AOL (TWX) and Moore’s old home at Microsoft’s (MSFT) MSN.

See Also:

And The Google-Yahoo-AOL Winner Is…Microsoft

Why Are Yahoo And AOL Telling Everyone About Their Due Diligence?

Mark Cuban: Yahoo Screwed Because Jerry Is “Too Nice”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.