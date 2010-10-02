Yahoo Media Boss Jimmy Pitaro Quitting For "Huge And Amazing Job" At Disney – Sources

No one is pushing Yahoo media boss Jimmy Pitaro out of his job, we’ve heard from multiple sources.



He’s leaving, as one source puts it, “because he’s getting a huge and amazing job and Yahoo! is a mess.”

“It was long overdue.”

We heard from one high-powered New York media exec that Jimmy’s “huge and amazing job” is a fancy gig at Disney.

This source says Jimmy will stay in LA, in part because his wife is an actress.

Funny. Tim Armstrong keeps saying he wants to model AOL after Disney – bring its multi-ibranded offline content strategy online.

Maybe Disney has the same idea. If so, Pitaro would be the guy.

We’ve got a call out to Jimmy and will update this post when we hear back.

