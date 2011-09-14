Yahoo May Have $680 Million Acquistion Right Media Back On The Block

The Right Media Exchange may soon get the independence from Yahoo its old bosses craved.



A source involved in unrelated M&A talks with Yahoo tells us it his understanding that Right Media is on the block. It’s a fact that, after firing CEO Carol Bartz last week, Yahoo’s board is considering all its options – including divesting major properpties.

Selling RMX does makes some sense because Yahoo, in the words of one former executive, has finally started “acting like the huge publisher they are.”

“[It] doesn’t seem Yahoo wants to be a tech company anymore.”

One source close to the RMX organisation speculates potential buyers could include hardcore ad tech biggies like Adobe, IBM, and Microsoft investment AppNexus. He also suggested that Turn, which is planning an IPO, could spend some of the money its raising on RMX.

Another industry source close to one of those potential buyers told us he hasn’t heard that RMX is on the block and that he thinks a sale is unlikely: “RMX is deeply embedded as Yahoo’s class 2 ad system, which is important to their overall revenues, so I can’t see them just spinning it out, especially at a time where an interim group is running the company.”

Another top level executive in the space told us: I asked [Yahoo] a month ago [if Right Media was for sale] and was told it was not but [I] haven’t discussed again recently.”

