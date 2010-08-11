Yahoo Marketing VP Pat McCarthy Leaves For Startup

Photo: Twitter

Another Yahoo out the door: Marketing VP Pat McCarthy’s last day at Yahoo was today, he tweeted.He’s leaving to start his own company.



McCarthy’s LinkedIn profile says he’s been at Yahoo since 2007. Previously, he was director of bizdev at Right Media, which Yahoo acquired.

