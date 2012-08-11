Marissa Mayer Wants A Top Twitter Executive On Yahoo's Turnaround Team

Katie Stanton is a little-known Silicon Valley powerhouse.

Time for a reunion at Yahoo headquarters?New CEO Marissa Mayer is trying to bring Katie Jacobs Stanton, a top Twitter executive, to Yahoo, Kara Swisher reports at AllThingsD.



Make that back to Yahoo. Stanton worked at Yahoo from 1999 to 2002 as a senior producer on Yahoo Finance.

Stanton joined Google in 2003. Her LinkedIn profile no longer mentions it, but she and Mayer worked together on the launch of Google Finance. That competing product never caught fire despite being prominently featured whenever people searched for ticker symbols on Google.

Stanton’s interests switched to politics. She worked on some of Google’s elections-related products. In 2009, she left Google to join the Obama administration, working for two years at the White House and the State Department.

Since 2010, she’s been working at Twitter on its international growth. It’s an incredibly important job, and by the numbers, one where she’s been quite successful.

Besides the huge user numbers Twitter has posted, its international presence has played a key role in boosting Twitter’s image as a force for good: Think of the Arab Spring, or the Twitter-assisted emergency response to the 2011 Japan earthquake.

But here’s why it might—might—be a good time for Mayer to poach Stanton. Twitter has gone through a lot of reorgs lately. And its mobile ads are selling really well. It’s building out its international sales teams. Stanton’s experience is in product, not sales. Stanton is an incredibly valuable executive for Twitter, but it’s possible that her broad international role is becoming less clearly defined.

So there are a couple of strong possibilities here:

Mayer stages a reunion and brings Stanton to Yahoo in a big media job.

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo reorganizes the place again and creates a really exciting role for Stanton there.

We will leave with this thought: Stanton has long advertised herself as a “cupcake connoisseur” on her Twitter bio. Just like Mayer!

