Marissa Mayer Has A Plan To Cut The Bottom 20% At Yahoo

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer is putting a plan in motion that will evaluate employees—and put one in five jobs at risk, reports Kara Swisher at AllThingsD.The bottom 20 per cent could see their pay cut or lose their jobs.



Yahoo has about 14,000 employees, so by the numbers, this move would affect 2,800 of them.

Here’s how Mayer described the process in a company memo:

Moving forward, we will have both annual goals and quarterly goals that we will all commit to, track, and grade ourselves based on … We will then cascade the goals down through the company at the department, team, and individual level …

Mayer is also cancelling Yahoo’s annual “rest week,” where the company shuts down between Christmas and New Year’s.

Some will say that these measures still don’t go far enough. Former Yahoo Sriram Krishnan argued this summer that Yahoo needs to fire 10,000 people.

