Yahoo Manager: I'm Spending All Day Telling People Not To Quit Over CEO Scandal

We just got a phone call from a Yahoo manager who is upset that Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson has not yet resigned over his resume scandal.



“it’s not fun when you’re trying to talk people away form quitting all day long.”

“If he stays the company is in a lot worse shape then if he goes. People can’t believe he hasn’t been fired already. It’s pretty f—ing bad.”

“Call around and ask people – 90% of the people will tell you he has to go. It’s not even a question.”

“He should f—ing be a man and step down.”

Do other Yahoos agree? Let us know, please! Email me at [email protected] or call 646 376 6014.

Don’t miss: Facebook Insiders Say These Are The 10 Most Important People In Facebook History

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.