Yahoo Management's Layoff Instructions (YHOO)

Yahoo management put together a deck to instruct its managers how to conduct layoffs. Valleywag’s Owen Thomas landed a leaked copy.
Here’s the slide for “Additional guidelines,” which Yahoo employees could read as a sort of FAQ section:
Here are managements’ Do’s and Don’ts. You’ll see they mirror the guidelines set forth in our post “How To Lay Off Employees (And Not Get Sued)“
