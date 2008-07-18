Yahoo Makes Its Case (YHOO)

How is Yahoo (YHOO) positioning itself for the future? What’s wrong with Icahn’s board slate and restructuring proposal? Was Microsoft really committed to a whole acquisition of Yahoo? Everything you wanted to know about Yahoo (and more) in this handy PowerPoint, filed with the SEC today.



(UPDATE: Now that Bill Miller has joined his side, Jerry’s basically taking a victory lap. Check out this video address to his troops.)

