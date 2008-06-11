Yahoo: "Major Internal Announcement Today"; EVP Jeff Weiner Out?

Kara Swisher says that Yahoo has a “major internal announcement” planned for today, but doesn’t want to speculate about the content. Meanwhile, she is willing to speculate about EVP Jeff Weiner’s fate: She thinks that Jeff, one of the last of the Terry Semel era execs to stick around, is about to bail for a VC perch — either at Accel Partners or Greylock.



Kara’s report prompts one from PaidContent’s Staci Kramer, who thinks that maybe Jeff won’t go. Which prompts yet another report from Kara, which says, that yeah, he’s almost certainly going to bail.

To sum up: Expect some news from Sunnyvale today. And another exec will probably be leaving, unless he doesn’t.

