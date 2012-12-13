Marissa Mayer Can't Afford To Screw-Up Yahoo Mail

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer announced a massive update to Yahoo Mail yesterday, rolling out new versions for Android, iPhone, Windows Phone and the Web. Because Yahoo depends so much on Web traffic and because its so far behind in mobile, this redesign was the most important move Mayer has made since joining Yahoo in July. Watch:



Produced by Robert Libetti

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.