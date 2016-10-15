Yahoo explains why it removed automatic forwarding from Yahoo Mail

Last month, Yahoo removed the auto-forwarding feature from Yahoo Mail.

Since automatic email forwarding is often used when switching email accounts, some users complained that the feature removal seemed to be designed to make it harder to leave Yahoo Mail for a competitor like Gmail.

On Friday, Yahoo re-enabled the auto-forwarding feature and explained why it went missing for a few weeks in a post on the Yahoo Mail Tumblr.

“Why the pause? Over the past year, Yahoo Mail has been upgrading its platform. This has allowed us to bring a better search experience to Yahoo Mail, add multiple account support, and improve performance as we quickly scale this new system globally. The feature was temporarily disabled as part of this process,” Michael Albers, VP of Yahoo Mail product management, wrote in a blog post.

Previously, Yahoo said the automatic forwarding feature was “under development.”

To turn on mail forwarding, go to Settings > Account in Yahoo Mail and enter your forwarding address. After confirming that you, in fact, control that other address, automatic forwarding should be turned on.

