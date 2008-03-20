Yahoo Loses Mind, Wastes Marketing Money On Radio Ads

We’ve been repeatedly bearish on the impending Microsoft takeover of Yahoo, but this news from CNET may make us reconsider. Is there any way Steve Ballmer would let Yahoo burn money like this?



Yahoo is running radio ads in the San Francisco Bay Area and several other markets in an effort to get more people to use its search engine instead of Google’s.

“Search engines like Google get you lost in all the links, but not Yahoo search,” one of the ads says before noting that Yahoo offers drop-down menus with related suggestions as the searcher types.

“You won’t find that on your Google page!” it says, before ending with the trademark Yahoo yodel.

It’d be one thing if Yahoo execs really believed that offline advertising would affect online search choices, and had never seen any evidence to the contrary. But that’s not the case: The good people at IAC’s Ask have been running a multi-year experiment, with conclusive results. Surely someone in Mountain View can think of something better to do with their marketing dollars. And if they can’t, then it’s time to welcome the new overlords.*



*Apologies that we can’t provide above clip in English. Hulu, can you help us out?

