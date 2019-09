Yahoo has lost another high level employee.



Matt Rhodes, Senior Director, Investor Relations, is leaving the company and moving onto Intuit.

Matt is just the latest to defect from the company. Last week, top sales exec Joanne Bradford stunned Yahoo by leaving for Demand Media.

