Yahoo Loses Another Entrepreneur (YHOO)

Yahoo’s brain drain continues: Zimbra founder Satish Dharmaraj — who sold his email startup to Yahoo for $350 million last year — is the latest to leave, AllThingsD reports.



Kara Swisher: Dharmaraj had previously stepped back from day-to-day leadership at the Yahoo communications and communities division, which is run by former Zimbra President and CTO Scott Dietzen.

We don’t know much about Satish, so we’d love for the Yahoos out there to weigh in.

But as new Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz tries to rejuvenate the struggling Internet company, it seems likely that more founder-types like Satish — not fewer — would be helpful to have around.

