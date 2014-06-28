Yahoo Looks To Native And Mobile To Revive Its Display Ad Business

Yahoo’s push into native and mobile prompted BI Intelligence to look at Yahoo’s overall global display ad business, which had been contracting for five straight quarters year-over-year.



Display ad revenue, including mobile, topped $US409 million in the first quarter of 2014, minus traffic acquisition costs. That was up 2% from the same period in the previous year. This was the first gain after five quarters of year-over-year contractions. That said, Yahoo’s display ad revenue is still down nearly 10% from the first quarter of 2012.

Yahoo's growth was more or less in line with competitor AOL's display ad business, which declined 3% year-over-year in the same quarter, but would have gained 4% on improved pricing were it not for the shuttering of local news site, Patch, and other one-time impacts.

