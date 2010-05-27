Yahoo Looking To Blow AOL's Patch Out Of The Water

Photo: <commons.wikimedia.org Commons
AOL plans to spend $50 million expanding Patch, its network of local news blogs, from 30 sites to “hundreds,” by the end of 2010.The goal: “To be leaders in one of the most promising ‘white spaces’ on the Internet.”
But what if that “white space” turns purple?
Make no mistake – Yahoo’s next big push is local content, three data points confirm:
- Yahoo wants to hire “an expert online editor to raise the level of our local content served to the citizens in New York City,” according to a job posting.
- Separately, a source tells us Yahoo is considering re-directing users away from a universal Yahoo.com and into to geography-based sub-domains like SanFrancisco.Yahoo.com instead.
- Finally, last week, Union Square Ventures partner Fred Wilson tweeted, and then deleted, a message suggesting that Yahoo was “sniffing” around local news network Fwix (a competitor to USV investment Outside.In).
