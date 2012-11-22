Yahoo Seems To Be Backing Off One Of Its Stupider Ad Placements

Photo: Yahoo

Yahoo is placing far fewer ads on a highly-trafficked page—the screen it shows users when they log in to a Yahoo service.That’s according to Macquarie Equities Research, which put out a report this morning noting that sell-through on the page had declined from 86 per cent last year to 47 per cent in the fourth quarter of this year.



Yahoo started selling ads on its login pages in 2010. ComScore estimated they got 26 million visitors a day at the time.

You know what we think?

Yahoo should stop selling ads on that page as soon as possible.

When CEO Marissa Mayer was an executive at Google, she was a ferocious study of user behaviour. While some designers objected to her data-driven approach for visual page elements, she was right on the money about less-visible issues that interfered with usage of a page, like slow page loads.

When a user goes to a login page, the goal should be to get them to log in as fast as humanly possible. Logged-in users are far more valuable to Yahoo than logged-out users, since they can track information about them far more accurately.

An advertiser, of course, wants them to spend time on the page and absorb their message.

So placing an ad on a page users are supposed to leave as soon as possible seems wrongheaded.

That’s the kind of uninformed, user-hostile thinking that Mayer is trying to eradicate at Yahoo.

If anything, Yahoo should place simple house ads clearly outlining the benefits of logging in—and save the real ads for after users log in.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.