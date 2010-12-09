Yahoo Local Comes To Neighborhoods

Photo: screenshot

Yahoo has officially unveiled a new version of Yahoo Local that contains news, events, and deals for specific city neighborhoods.The service has been quietly testing for a few weeks, but Yahoo is finally calling attention to it today. The company also launched a mobile version of the service, but it’s available only as a mobile Web site, not an app. The site builds on Yahoo’s May acquisition of Associated Content, which contained a wealth of hyperlocal content written by an army of contributors.



San Francisco gets the most neighborhoods with 10, and three cities in Silicon Valley are also included–Sunnyvale (where Yahoo is headquartered), Palo Alto (home of Facebook), and Mountain View (Google HQ). Outside California, Yahoo’s also serving up hyper-local content in Brooklyn New York and three cities in Michigan.

Although it’s tiny today, the revamped Yahoo Local could eventually help Yahoo compete with AOL’s Patch, which was founded by AOL CEO Tim Armstrong after he left Google. AOL is betting big on local content–the company added 133 new cities in Q3 alone–Armstrong talks about it every chance he gets. If Yahoo truly hopes to win as a content company, then AOL is its biggest and most important online competitor.

