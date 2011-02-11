Yahoo Just Announced A Flipboard Killer: Livestand

From the Yahoo mobile call that’s happening right now, it appears Yahoo is announcing its own Flipboard killer called Livestand.



Flipboard is the popular “social magazine” app that allows users to flip through the content from Facebook and Twitter in a handy way.

Here’s the specific description from Yahoo:

Yahoo! Inc. today announced Livestand from Yahoo!, a digital newsstand that continually offers new content to consumers, based on their interests. Launching first for tablets, Livestand from Yahoo! will enable publishers and advertisers to seamlessly distribute content across tablets and mobile phones in an experience that is elegant and personalised to the individual.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.