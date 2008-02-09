'Yahoo Live' Up And Running

Yahoo’s foray into ‘lifecasting’ or live webcasting service Yahoo Live is up and running. Yahoo asks: “How is this different from online video sites? That’s simple, it’s live.” Oh right, different than BlogTV, Ustream.tv, Justin.tv, Nowlive, Mogulus, Operator11 … you get the picture. Any others we’ve forgotten?

