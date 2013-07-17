Yahoo Is Doing A Live Video Stream Of Its Earnings Report And Everyone Is Freaking Out About It

Yahoo just reported okayish earnings.



It beat expectations for this quarter, but offered weak guidance.

But, that’s not what everyone’s talking about right now. What everyone is talking about is the new, unusual way it’s doing its earnings report.

Instead of doing a standard earnings call, CEO Marissa Mayer and CFO Ken Goldman are in a TV studio, doing the earnings report live.

It looks a lot like a local newscast.

A sample of some reactions:

Farhad Manjoo of Slate tweeted, “Marissa Mayer is pretending to be a news anchor right now.”

Danny Sullivan of SearchEngineLand tweeted, “It’s Marissa Mayer with tonight’s news. Er, I mean, the earnings call. I’m confused!”

CNBC’s Jon Fortt tweeted, “Marissa & Ken use news set, prompter to deliver earnings call. Definitely not how I pictured it … I always pictured them with a conferencing hub, huddled around a big table with paper everywhere.”

Our own Henry Blodget tweeted, “This Yahoo video call is a cool idea. Basically ‘get to know management’ session.”

Kara Swisher on her blog: “Woah! Video is pretty cool”

Whatever you think of it, it’s definitely different. We like it overall, it’s fun. Here’s a clip:

