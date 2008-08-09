Yahoo Lets You Opt Out Of Targeted Ads (YHOO)

Yahoo says that later this month it will let people using its search engine opt out of having their personal data used for customised advertising.



This means you’ll be able to click a link on Yahoo’s site — either in its Privacy section or on ads it’ll run across its network — to turn off custom ads that are based on your Web surfing activity or other information.

As Federal and stage legislators consider laws that could force companies to ask for permission before collecting user data, Yahoo seems to be preemptively trying to get itself out of the cross hairs.

We’re not sure this is a great idea. It’s not that we’re huge fans of ad targeting — but it does, in theory, get publishers better ad rates. And since no law has been passed, should Yahoo really be putting itself at a competitive disadvantage?

