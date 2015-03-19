Yahoo just pulled out of China and axed at least 200 employees

AP Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

Yahoo is laying off between 200 and 300 employees as it shuts down its operations in China, reports The Wall Street Journal’s Doug Macmillan.

Yahoo has now cut between 700 and 900 employees since October.

CEO Marissa Mayer has been under pressure to cut costs at Yahoo, and these firings have been part of that gradual cost-cutting.

“She’s been laying people off every Wednesday,” a source told us after a recent round of layoffs.

The cuts include Yahoo’s Beijing research center and represent about 2% of Yahoo’s global staff.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.