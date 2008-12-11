Yahoo Layoffs Target Former Right Media Employees (YHOO)

The Yahoo (YHOO) employees who joined the company after its 2007 Right Media acquisition seem to be getting hit particularly hard during today’s layoffs.



A reader form the former Right Media office in 2 Park Avenue comments:

Whole teams have been let go, even engineers. The office was hit pretty hard. Wouldn’t be surprised if all the NY offices were to consolidate after this.

A former Yahoo and Right Media employee with friends at the company tells us Yahoo will close its the old Right Media office in Eugene, Oregon and that “rumour has it 2 Park Ave is being closed on January 16th. “

