Yahoo Layoffs: Complete Coverage

Yahoo is planning on letting 650-700 employees go today.It’s miserable news for the people that will be let go. To make it a slightly more cheerful event, we’re presenting this post as a board for Yahoos to talk about what’s happening.



We’re hearing the severance package is 2 months of pay plus bonus. That sound right? We’re also hearing that Yahoos aren’t allowed to talk about the severe nce package. If they tell anyone other than their family, they’ll lose the package.

Here’s another IM: “all of our product management team got moved to india, we laid off people that had been here for less than a year”

Until now, Yahoo has been relatively mum on these layoffs. But it finally issued a statement: “Yahoo! is grateful for the important contributions made by the employees affected by this reduction. We are offering severance packages and outplacement services to these employees.”

Here are some IMs we’re getting from our tips account: “i was let go, and my manager even did not show up today. must hide at home.” “People in the UK find out tomorrow. This will be harsh also job market is not as vibrant as in Silicon.”

Looks like it’s managers that are getting hit: “I would understand if it were the bottom 5% of the workforce that has been cut, but it is not. There have been managers and valuable, innovative people in profitable divisions laid off.

“Also, please take into account that many of the contractors at Yahoo, the “permatemps,” are not being renewed. Contractors don’t get layoff packages and do the same jobs as full time employees. So really, Yahoo is reducing is workforce by more than 5%.”

Here’s a new comment: “Two of my co-workers just got pulled in and got the ax in our small team. More may be coming… unable to work really. He’s packing and must be out of here soon. Sad is that immediate manager didn’t deliver the news, but his manager. Methinks immediate manager has no balls!!!”

And another comment: “my significant other, who works at yahoo, just went mysteriously offline. this is the third christmas in a row that i’m tracking every move wondering if the ax will drop. this is ridiculously stressful. it’s clear that yahoo doesn’t think at all about the people who are left behind to deal with the mess the layoffs create in terms of morale.”

On Quora, there’s a whole thread dedicated to companies hiring laid off Yahoos.

Commenter on this post: “So happy to get lay off. already tons of offers are on hand already. I had thought asked managers to lay me off. But just be afraid that they will change it. now i got additional packages with a few days wait. thank you.”

Has anyone heard what the severance packages are for the laid off?

A Yahoo browser employee just tweeted, “Yahoo layoff — the axe fell and I just got laid off. Time to explore the Los Angeles tech market.”

Looks like Flickr is just getting hit hard in general. @tarakirchner just tweeted, “It’s time. Today is my final day at Flickr after four years at the helm of marketing. I am so proud of the fine product, brand and team!”

A Flickr employee weighs in on Twitter: “Current mood: fuck this.” He adds, “Incredibly frustrating to see passionate, talented people leaving a team that needs them. There will be some lucky companies hiring soon.”

A Yahoo tweets about losing his/her job: “All I got for Christmas from Yahoo was a pink slip. And hugs from Flickr. And a nice package. Adios, Y! Good luck on your downslide…+1. I get to do more photography now.”

A funny/sad image posted on Twitter, with the comment: “Today, Yahoo? Is this career advice?”

Photo: InSoOutSo

Commenter: No one is, can, or wants to talk about this and why its happening. People are worked up and we’re all in the dark. A new comment on this post: “I just watched my project lead get the axe. Tell me, how do you decide to fire the head of a profitable division? Just wondering… ” We just saw this tweet from an employee: “Thinking about all my @Yahoo peeps today. Having been through a few of these, it’s a tough day and I wish them all the best.”

A tweet from an ex-Yahoo: “Hope all my friend at Yahoo! fare well today #yahoo”

An update from an employee: It’s amazing how stupidly this process has been conducted by the company. The whole world knows that this layoff will occur, except the company’s top managers who never know or comment about anything. Once this information has leaked to the press, they should fire the people as soon as possible… But instead, they preferred to pretend that nothing is happening and the employees just froze, worried about their jobs or if they will spend Christmas with a job or not. Yahoo definitely does not have the right timing.

Yahoo users on Twitter are saying the site is slow and/or not loading today. And they are wondering if today’s layoffs have anything to do with it. The answer is probably not, but I’m sure that doesn’t make any feel any better.

Soldierant Tweets: “Thinking of my Yahoo! friends today. Layoffs suck, for those who go AND those who don’t. Wishin’ I could buy a round at Tied House for y’uns”

Users are convinced Yahoo layoffs are causing a mail outage. gammafied tweets, “Yahoo is down. I hope this has nothing to do with the layoffs they just did.”

slpsys tweets: “This is, what, the third year in a row @Yahoo has had layoffs right before the holidays? Do you like being the grinch year after year?”

mistercrunch tweets: “#yahoo friends: good luck through today’s layoffs! I wish you to get what you want, whether it’s the severance package or keeping your job!”

A reader writes: “Just saw a big cart of moving boxes in Building G… So it’s really happening.”

Another: “this is brutal, people are crying.”

