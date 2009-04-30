Yahoo Layoffs Hit Flickr Hard

Nicholas Carlson
  • Apple is poaching from the semi-conductor industry, looking to build its own chips [WSJ]
  • IAC in talks to buy Yahoo’s dating business [WSJ]
  • VC association says IPO market won’t come back till 2010 [Reuters]
  • Just like your paranoid mother, Google tracks the H1N1 Flu, too [Reuters]
  • Yahoo layoffs hit Flickr team hard [GigaOm]
  • Entertainment Weekly loses its publisher [AdAge]
  • WSJ editor says Times readers are brain dead [Gawker]

