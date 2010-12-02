Yahoo Layoffs Coming In 2 Weeks, Will Hit The Product Group

Yahoo’s layoffs were not starting yesterday. Instead, they will start on December 13, Kara Swisher of All Things D reports.



Swisher says the layoffs will mostly come in the product part of Yahoo, which is led by Blake Irving. She estimates 650 people will be let go.

Considering Google is handing out big bonuses, Facebook is rolling out cool stuff and hiring, these layoffs (two weeks before Christmas!) must be absolutely devastating to Yahoo employees.

